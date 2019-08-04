Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $73.64. 2,103,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,427. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

