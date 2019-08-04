Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $13,798,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $46,955,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.40. 5,656,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $312.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

