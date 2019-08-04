Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Up 14% Following Strong Earnings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s stock price shot up 14% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $14.86, 1,545,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 585,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on STML. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

