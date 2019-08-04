Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $387.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,984,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

