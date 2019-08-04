Status Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, BigONE, CoinTiger and Tidex. Status has a total market capitalization of $72.12 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00257251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.01391777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00111213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, TOPBTC, Ovis, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Bithumb, DDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, DEx.top, IDAX, IDEX, BigONE, IDCM, OTCBTC, Neraex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bancor Network, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Binance, Koinex, Ethfinex, Liqui and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

