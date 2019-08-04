State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,324 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of COR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.12. 533,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $226,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,545 shares of company stock worth $1,799,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

