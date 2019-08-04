State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,216. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura dropped their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

