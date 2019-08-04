State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $442,532.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. 1,252,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,000. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

