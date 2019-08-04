State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,226.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 70.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.53. The stock had a trading volume of 124,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,123. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.48. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $240.33 and a 1-year high of $321.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.29%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.40.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

