State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 684 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,503 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,406,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,731. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

