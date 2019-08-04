State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,607 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 520,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

