St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,172.90 ($15.33).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 938.40 ($12.26) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,173 ($15.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,088.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 18.49 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

