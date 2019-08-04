ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,350. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

