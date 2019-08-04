ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 13,727 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. 2,500,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

