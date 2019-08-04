ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,323. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $83.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.