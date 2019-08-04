ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $670,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 719,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Target by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Target by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,196,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $35,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 5,134,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,678. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

