ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $138.07. 1,554,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,322. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.64.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

