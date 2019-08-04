Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Square also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Square from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34. Square has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,249 shares of company stock worth $5,144,475 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

