Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $8.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.85. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $534,488.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Splunk by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

