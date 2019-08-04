SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $131.42

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and traded as high as $135.00. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 22,374 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.34. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.56.

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

