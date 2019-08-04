SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 343.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.69. 96,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

