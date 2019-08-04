SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPTN. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of SPTN traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 1,172,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $420.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 35.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 270.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SpartanNash by 126.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

