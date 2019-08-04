SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 18.8%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares traded down 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.40, 1,131,260 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 324% from the average session volume of 266,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets cut SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $420.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.