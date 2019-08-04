Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors updated its FY19 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,361. The stock has a market cap of $448.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.54. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86.

In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $375,250 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 634,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 47.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

