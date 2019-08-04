Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 188,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

