Somerville Kurt F Sells 5,375 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Electric were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 102,548 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Electric by 5.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 131,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 64,290,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,984,664. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

