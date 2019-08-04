Somerville Kurt F Reduces Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,196. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

