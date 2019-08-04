Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,471,000 after acquiring an additional 674,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 621,862 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 2,075,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

