Somerville Kurt F Has $309,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Cigna were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of CI traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,346. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.