Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 12,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 686.02%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

