Snovio (SNOV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Snovio token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00249973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01368421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00108818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Snovio Profile

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

