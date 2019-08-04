Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.13. Smart Parking shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 150,701 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Penelope Maclagan 8,286,668 shares of Smart Parking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st.

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in Technology and Parking Management segments. The Technology segment designs, develops, produces, and sells car parking technology hardware, software, and associated products and services.

