Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009793 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant and Binance. Skycoin has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $641,055.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.01377229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

