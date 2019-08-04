Skychain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Skychain has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1,834.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skychain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Skychain token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00257841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.01386838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00111679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal . Skychain’s official website is skychain.global

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

