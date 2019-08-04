SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 41,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 867,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. Macquarie began coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

