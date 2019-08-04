SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.00. SimiGon shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 706,011 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued an “under review” rating on shares of SimiGon in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

