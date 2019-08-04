SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Read More: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.