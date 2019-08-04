Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,408. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.77.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

