Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.52. 2,329,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

