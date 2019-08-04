Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. 1,517,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,692. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Gabelli started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

