Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. 1,749,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

