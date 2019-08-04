Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 448,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,536,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,852,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. 1,877,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

