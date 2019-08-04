Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.45% of II-VI worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 835,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,913. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.93 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shaker Sadasivam acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,111.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

