ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $30,113.00 and approximately $27,130.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

