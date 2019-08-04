Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.50. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 2,285,882 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, insider Belinda Robson purchased 25,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,099.29).

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

