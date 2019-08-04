Shayne & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,715 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF makes up about 0.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,574,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 620,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 1,987,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

