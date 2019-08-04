Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SVBI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

