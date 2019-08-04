Sentinel Chain Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $605,917.00 and $1,266.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

