Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Seneca Foods stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 11,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.59 million for the quarter.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.
