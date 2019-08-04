Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Seneca Foods stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 11,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

