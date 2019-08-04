Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 850,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,189. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.